SURMOUNT Expands to West Coast with Hiring of Kyle Gulock as Managing Director Ahead of Los Angeles Office Opening

Kyle Gulock

SURMOUNT, the unified full-service commercial real estate net lease platform built through the consolidation of net lease advisory brands NNN Pro, STNL Advisors and UGDC, has announced the appointment of Kyle Gulock as managing director, investments, marking the firm’s first brokerage hire in California and serves as an immediate precursor to the company’s strategic West Coast expansion, with the imminent opening of the SURMOUNT Los Angeles office and soon to be further new additions to the West Coast team, according to a recent press release.

Gulock has closed over $1 billion in net lease transactions across nearly two decades in the commercial real estate industry, most recently serving as co-founder and managing partner of Century Partners. He began his career in 2007 and has built a reputation as a trusted advisor specializing in net lease investments. Previously, Gulock served key leadership roles at Pegasus Investments and at The Charles Dunn Company.

In addition to supporting SURMOUNT’s West Coast growth, as a dual citizen and part-time resident of Norway, Gulock will also play an important role in helping expand the firm’s existing presence in Europe, leveraging his pre-existing relationships and transaction experience across the greater Nordic region.

“Expanding to the West Coast represents a critical milestone in our evolution that reflects our commitment to building a holistic, forward-thinking net lease investment and advisory platform able to serve clients across regions through the entire investment lifecycle,” said Glen Kunofsky, CEO of SURMOUNT. “Kyle’s deep expertise and trusted relationships make him an ideal initial hire as we kickstart our West Coast expansion, and we believe he will help strengthen our ability to deliver comprehensive net lease real estate solutions as we launch our Los Angeles office and continue to scale our reach.”

Gulock added, “SURMOUNT is known in the industry as the best in net lease, and the opportunity to help further a critical expansion of the business at such a pivotal time in its growth remains highly compelling to me. I look forward to helping the team dig deeper into its West Coast presence and contributing meaningfully to our clients’ long-term ambitions, and more specifically introducing clients to Surmount’s value-creation playbook.”

In April 2025, SURMOUNT unified decades of combined expertise, nearly $40 billion in transaction volume and over 130 professionals across key markets, such as New York, Boston, Scottsdale and Chicago under one cohesive brand.

