Medtrans Expands in Antelope Valley with New Lancaster Facility

Los-Angeles-based medical transportation services provider Medtrans has expanded its presence in the Antelope Valley holding official ribbon-cutting for its new, expanded facility at 42515 Wall Street in Lancaster earlier in September.

This opening signals a large investment for the Antelope Valley region by the company, one that promises to strengthen local healthcare transportation and further address patient needs in the historically underserved – and growing – community.

The opening event drew local health leadership and underscored the facility’s importance to the area. Attendees included representatives from L.A. County supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, along with major healthcare providers, the Antelope Valley Fire Department and local economic development group AV Edge.

This new regional base and its centralized location marks a substantial investment in the Antelope Valley. The company, which specializes in non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) and critical interfacility transportation (IFT), found wait times for transport in the region could be long, so the need for a centralized hub became apparent.

The new facility’s expanded capacity and its location is reducing response times while enhancing the reliability of patient transfers. This will prove crucial for local hospitals and clinics that often face high demand and rely on timely transport to both manage patients and operate efficiently. The Medtrans facility ensures that a greater volume of patients can access safe, dependable transport when they need it most.

Beyond patient benefits, the Medtrans Lancaster location will create a driver for economic growth. The company is also committed to hiring locally and creating new jobs with a focus on training new EMTs. This simultaneously satiates a growing demand for skilled medical transport professionals while also establishing clear career paths, incentivizing these individuals to remain in the area.

“This is more than just a new building. It’s about bringing peace of mind to patients, families and care providers who depend on safe, reliable transportation,” said Medtrans president Avo Avetisyan. “By expanding here, we’re ensuring that the Antelope Valley has the resources it deserves, both in emergency preparedness and everyday medical access.”

For a swath of the county where healthcare access and its related resources are often strained, this Medtrans expansion represents local investment couple with essential – and potentially life-saving – support while providing tangible economic benefits to the Antelope Valley.