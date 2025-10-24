JLL Value & Risk Advisory Strengthens Tax Team with Four Key Hires

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Kenneth Zdrok, Matthew Gorman, Newt Kirk and Joshua Soroka expand the team’s focus across the U.S. as CRE industry sees a rise in demand

JLL’s Value and Risk Advisory platform announced that it has expanded its tax team with four key hires across the U.S. Kenneth Zdrok and Matthew Gorman join as senior directors, and Newt Kirk and Joshua Soroka join the team as executive directors. All four will report to Dan Leonard and Debra Moore, executive directors and co-leads of the Property Tax division.

“We are thrilled to announce the strategic expansion of our Value and Risk Advisory tax team with the addition of four key experts across the U.S.,” said Leonard. “In today’s economic landscape, our clients are navigating increasingly complex property tax regulations and facing greater scrutiny from assessing jurisdictions. This has fueled a significant rise in demand for sophisticated, data-driven tax advisory. By investing in the industry’s top talent, we are proactively scaling our platform to ensure our clients continue to receive the highest level of service and expertise needed to manage their tax burdens effectively and maximize asset value.”

Joshua Soroka

Based in Los Angeles, Joshua Soroka has more than 15 years of experience within the commercial real estate industry, providing consulting services on all property types of investment-grade assets nationwide, with a focus on the Western U.S. He joins JLL from a boutique national firm, where he was a managing director focused on property tax advisory services for institutional investors and family offices. Soroka has also held management roles at EY, Cushman and Wakefield, and KPMG – providing an array of services, including financial reporting and feasibility studies – and holds the MAI designation through the Appraisal Institute.

Based in Atlanta, Kenneth Zdrok is an attorney with over 20 years of property tax appeal experience across various industries and property types. Matthew Gorman is based in Miami and joins JLL from EY, where he worked as a senior manager. Newt Kirk also joins the team from EY, where he was most recently a senior manager.

JLL Property Tax leverages deep expertise, strategic technologies and global connectivity to uncover meaningful property tax savings at every stage of the real estate cycle.

JLL Value and Risk Advisory is designed to be the essential guide to the changing face of real estate values and risk. Its expert value and risk specialists help investors and lenders identify, mitigate and monitor risk, and optimize real estate values across all sectors and geographies.

Information sourced from JLL. To learn more, contact Kristen.Murphy@jll.com.