BLP Strengthens Southern California Position with 450,000 Square Foot, Two-Building Industrial Acquisition in City of Industry

Bridge Logistics Properties (BLP), a subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC, has announced the acquisition of a two-building, 450,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in the City of Industry, California. The transaction builds on BLP’s momentum in key infill markets and supports its long-term growth strategy across Southern California.

Located less than half a mile from SR-60, the assets offer direct access to Interstates 5, 10 and 15, enabling efficient connectivity to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as well as major population centers across Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire.

The portfolio includes:



18305 San Jose Avenue – 27’ clear height, 24 dock-high positions, 2 grade-level doors, 2,400 amps of power and an oversized 250’ truck court with two rows of extra trailer parking

18501 San Jose Avenue – 24’ clear height, 26 dock-high positions (3-sided loading), 3 grade-level doors, 120’ truck court and ample car parking

(Left) 18305 San Jose Ave. (Right) 18501 San Jose Ave.

“The 450,000-square-foot, two-building project offers attractive near-term income coverage, institutional-quality functionality and strategic positioning in one of Southern California’s most supply-constrained markets,” said Grant Moore, vice president of West Region investments at BLP. “With limited new development in the San Gabriel Valley, we believe these assets are well positioned for rent growth and long-term performance.”

The transaction emerged from a selective marketing process of a seven-building Southern California portfolio. BLP focused exclusively on the City of Industry assets due to their higher-level functionality, strategic location and strong in-place tenancies. While the purchase price is not being disclosed, the acquisition basis represents a meaningful discount to peak pricing and current replacement cost, creating a strong foundation for value growth.

City of Industry remains one of the tightest industrial submarkets in the country, with a current vacancy rate of just 2.4% and less than 1% of inventory under construction. This scarcity, combined with sustained tenant demand, continues to place upward pressure on rents and supports long-term value preservation.

“This acquisition aligns with our broader strategy of targeting high-performing logistics assets in supply-constrained, high-demand infill markets,” said Paul Jones, managing director at BLP. “By remaining disciplined in our investment approach and leveraging deep relationships, we continue to identify opportunities that balance immediate income with long-term value creation across our portfolios.”

The seller was represented by JLL, whose team – Patrick Nally, Ryan Spradling, Evan Moran and Makenna Peter – facilitated the transaction.

