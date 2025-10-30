Cushman & Wakefield Announces 100% Pre-Leasing of Makena Medical Buildings Rancho Springs

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Cushman & Wakefield has announced that it has successfully pre-leased Makena Medical Buildings Rancho Springs, a 31,610-square-foot medical office development located at 25420 Hancock Avenue in Murrieta. The project, with Barnhart Reese as the contractor, is set for completion in the second quarter of 2026.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Healthcare Advisory team, consisting of Nehal Wadhwa and Matthew Melendres, represented the client, Makena Medical Buildings, in securing tenants for the property prior to its completion.

“The full pre-leasing of Makena Medical Buildings Rancho Springs underscores the strong demand for quality medical office space in the Murrieta area,” said Wadhwa. “We are proud of this achievement, which highlights the strategic location and the anticipated high-quality facilities that will cater to the needs of medical professionals and their patients in the heart of Murrieta.”

Upon completion, Makena Medical Buildings Rancho Springs will offer state-of-the-art facilities designed to meet the needs of modern medical practices. The building will feature flexible floor plans, high-end finishes and advanced infrastructure to support a variety of medical services. The property is designed to provide a welcoming environment for both practitioners and patients, ensuring a seamless experience.

Located in the heart of Murrieta, the property offers convenient access to major transportation routes, including Interstate 215. The proximity to Rancho Springs Medical Center and other healthcare facilities makes it an ideal location for medical professionals. The area is well-served by local amenities, including shopping centers, dining options and recreational activities, providing a vibrant community for both tenants and visitors.

