Digital Realty Acquires Vernon Property for $48.8 Million for Data Center Conversion

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Digital Realty Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and invests in carrier-neutral data centers, acquired a five-acre property located at 4400-4458 Pacific Blvd. in Vernon for $48.8 million, according to a disclosure in the company’s quarterly earnings statements. The property is expected to support 32 megawatts of IT capacity.

Additionally, Digital Realty disclosed that it acquired two land parcels in the Chicago metro area near its Franklin Park campus for approximately $18 million that, together with previously acquired land parcels, are expected to support over 40 megawatts of incremental IT capacity.

Digital Realty sold non-core data centers in the Atlanta, Boston and Miami metro areas for gross proceeds of approximately $90 million in the third quarter. Subsequent to quarter-end, it sold a non-core data center in the Dallas metro area for gross proceeds of approximately $33 million.

Advertisement

“Digital Realty delivered strong financial results this quarter, featuring record Core FFO per share and double-digit revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth. These achievements are supported by a substantial backlog, providing clear visibility into 2026,” said Andy Power, Digital Realty chief executive and president, in a statement. “With five gigawatts of buildable IT capacity worldwide, we are well-positioned to meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

Information for this article was sourced from Digital Realty.