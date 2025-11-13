S&G PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT LLC Purchases L.A. Office Building

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura represented the buyer in the Warner Center/Woodland Hills submarket acquisition

Lee & Associates - LA North/Ventura, Inc. announced that its LA North/Ventura office has represented S&G PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT LLC in the acquisition of a three-story, 62,241-square-foot office building located at 5550 Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the Warner Center/Woodland Hills submarket of Los Angeles, California, for $10.05 million.

S&G PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT LLC plans to occupy a portion of the building for its company, Citiguard, which is the leading security guard company in California. It will also invest capital into the building to renovate the interior and exterior as well as create on-site amenities to attract top-tier tenants.

The Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura team of Darren Casamassima, principal; Scott Romick, principal/managing director; and Jay Rubin, principal, represented the buyer. The team will also oversee leasing of the property moving forward.

“We are seeing strong demand from owner/users in the Warner Center/Woodland Hills submarket, which continues to be an attractive option for companies seeking growth opportunities in Los Angeles,” said Casamassima. “The buyer was attracted to the building’s prominent location, visibility from the 101 Freeway and the upside potential to create a best-in-class office property in this area.”

5550 Topanga Canyon Boulevard is located in the heart of Warner Center at the corner of Topanga Canyon and the 101 Freeway, providing visibility to tens of thousands of cars each day. The property is central to the area’s main retail and business district, with an abundance of restaurants and hotels, along with a thriving business community of local, regional and national services firms.

Information for this article was sourced from Lee & Associates.