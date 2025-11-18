Bridge Logistics Properties Acquires Fontana Warehouse for $174 Million

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Bridge Logistics Properties, a subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC, acquired a 1,101,900-square-foot Class A industrial distribution facility at 10681 Production Ave. in Fontana for $174 million, or $158 per square foot.

“This is a defining acquisition, not just for BLP, but for the broader logistics market,” said Paul Jones, managing director at Bridge Logistics Properties, in a statement. “Assets of this scale, quality and location are scarce. We moved decisively in this moment of peak dislocation, recognizing that the recovery in tenant demand for large, high-quality assets is outpacing available supply.”

The Inland Empire West is a critical logistics gateway connecting port activity, transportation networks and national distribution channels. With a limited pipeline of new mega-scale facilities and with many corporate users actively re-evaluating their distribution footprints, BLP expects strong tenant engagement.

Advertisement

The cross-dock facility offers institutional-grade functionality engineered for modern distribution demands, including 220 dock-high doors, ESFR sprinklers, 185-foot truck courts, 274 trailer stalls and immediate access to the I-10 freeway. BLP anticipates the property will be vacant in early 2026, providing an opportunity to capitalize on improving market fundamentals for large buildings over one million square feet.

BLP plans to implement targeted enhancements to further elevate the building’s readiness for lease up, including sprinkler head upgrades, dock packages, office improvements and other make-ready upgrades.

Advertisement

“The Inland Empire remains one of America’s premier logistics markets with its population density and strategic port infrastructure,” said Brian Gagne, chief investment officer at Bridge Logistics Properties, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Bridge Logistics Properties.