Take-Two Interactive Acquires Culver City Office Building for $32 Million

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Video game developer Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. acquired a 52,000-square-foot office building located at 3322 La Cienega Place in Culver City for $32 million, or $615 per square foot, from developer Redcar Properties.

The building is located adjacent to the Cumulus development and Culver City’s Hayden Tract. Cumulus has more than 1,200 residential units and over 100,000 square feet of retail space, including a 50,000-square-foot Whole Foods. It is located across the street from Metro’s Expo Line La Cienega/Jefferson Station.

The building was vacant prior to the sale. It includes two studios with 25-foot clear heights as well as office and support space. Other features include tile murals by twin brothers, The Haas Brothers, whose work appears in museums across the country, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Advertisement

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. It develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division and Zynga.

Information for this article was sourced from Redcar Properties.