Transwestern Awarded Asset Management of Historic PacMutual Complex

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Three-building complex consists of 464,179 square feet of Class A office space

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) has announced that it has been selected to provide asset services for the historic PacMutual complex, located at 523 W. 6th St. in Downtown Los Angeles. The three-building complex comprises 464,179 square feet of Class A office space.

Transwestern’s Malissa Valdez, general manager, and Gina Chacon, tenant associate, will lead building operations and tenant engagement for the complex.

“PacMutual is a distinctive property that bridges Los Angeles’ architectural heritage with the needs of today’s tenants,” said Perry Degulis, TRS executive managing director and regional operating officer of Western U.S. “Our team is looking forward to overseeing the operations and projects that will help attract and retain top-quality creative, professional and tech tenants to the address.”

Advertisement

The PacMutual complex features three interconnected historic structures built over a 20-year period and renovated in 2003. The Sentry Building (1921) features 300,000 square feet and 12 stories, while the six-story Clock Building (1908) and four-story Carriage House (1928) have 100,000 and 60,000 square feet, respectively. Designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 1982, PacMutual remains a cornerstone of the Downtown core.

Transwestern provides asset services for approximately 25 million square feet of industrial, office, healthcare and retail properties across Southern California, supported by more than 100 professionals. According to research from Transwestern, as of the close of the third quarter of 2025, the Downtown Los Angeles market had an inventory of 52 million square feet of office space with a direct vacancy rate of 20.7%.

Information for this article was sourced from Transwestern Real Estate Services.