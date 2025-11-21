Bolour Provides $20.98 Million for Reposition of San Dimas Office Asset

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Refinance loan supports loan maturity and full-building tenant transition

Bolour Associates Inc., a privately owned real estate investment, development and finance company, has provided a $20,980,000, 18-month office refinance loan in San Dimas through its affiliate, BA Debt Fund LLC.

The loan supports a fully occupied, single-tenant, 98,505-square-foot, two-story office building as it reaches loan maturity and prepares for a full-building tenant transition at year’s end.

Designed for corporate tenancy, the building is situated at 924 Overland Ct. within San Dimas Corporate Park in the San Gabriel Valley, strategically positioned between San Bernardino, Orange and Los Angeles Counties. It offers direct access to the 210/Foothill and 57/Orange freeways, deep nearby labor pools and a host of proximate restaurants and retailers.

“Our office expertise allowed us to move with speed, calibrate risk and provide a tailored office building refinance, giving this borrower liquidity and flexibility during a time of critical transition,” said Bolour CEO Mark Bolour. “Bolour is actively lending in the office sector nationwide, delivering solutions that conventional lenders frequently don’t.”

Scott Monasch of Slatt Capital represented the borrower.

Bolour Associates Inc. leverages over 30 years of equity-side experience in all asset classes. The company recently rolled its debt platform into an evergreen fund structure, allowing for greater speed in closing, flexibility in size and rates, as well as increased diversification for its investors.

