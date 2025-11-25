JLL Capital Markets Arranges $31 Million Sale of Riverside’s Five Points Plaza

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

JLL Capital Markets arranges first-ever sale of the grocery-anchored retail center since 1986 development

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged the $31-million sale of Five Points Plaza, a 129,699-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center in Riverside, California. JLL represented the buyer, Longpoint. The seller was a private family, that originally developed the center.

Five Points Plaza is strategically located at 4652-4822 La Sierra Ave. near the intersection of SR-91 and I-15, surrounded by recreational amenities including parks, Hidden Valley Golf Club, Harvest Riverside Airport and Lake Matthews. The center’s position along this major thoroughfare provides excellent visibility and accessibility for the diverse tenant mix.

Riverside is now home to approximately 319,190 residents with a median household income of $88,575 and a relatively young median age of 31.3 years. The diverse community maintains a significant Hispanic and Latino population, creating a varied consumer base. This demographic profile supports strong retail performance in the market, contributing to the shopping center’s sustained success over nearly four decades.

Five Points Plaza, anchored by a top-performing Stater Bros. location alongside Del Taco, Jack in the Box, Dollar Tree and additional tenants. The shopping center has maintained strong performance over its nearly four-decade operating history, with the Stater Bros. grocery anchor representing one of the chain’s highest-performing locations.

JLL Capital Market’s Investment sales and advisory team was led by managing director Daniel Tyner and senior managing directors Gleb Lvovich and Geoff Tranchina.

“Five Points Plaza represents a unique opportunity to acquire a strong performing, grocery-anchored shopping center within a growing area of the Inland Empire,” said Tyner. “Capital formation across various investor types for grocery-anchored retail remains robust.”

“The Inland Empire is quickly becoming a core market in California due to strong growth and affordability. We are excited to build on our track record of transacting in one of the most dynamic areas in Southern California,” Lvovich added.

