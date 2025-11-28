JLL Strengthens Southern California Multifamily Platform with Addition of Dillon Bergum

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Experienced multifamily investment sales professional joins Los Angeles-focused ISA team

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has strengthened its Southern California multifamily investment sales platform with the addition of Dillon Bergum as senior director. Bergum joins the Southern California Institutional Multifamily Investment Sales and Advisory team under the leadership of Senior Managing Director Blake Rogers, bringing extensive experience in multifamily property transactions with a primary focus on the Los Angeles market.

Bergum will work alongside managing directors Alex Caniglia and Kip Malo as part of the institutional multifamily team serving Southern California. Throughout his career, he has closed nearly $6 billion in transaction volume across major markets, including Los Angeles, New York and throughout California.

Before joining JLL, Bergum served as a member of Newmark’s West Coast Capital Markets group, where he focused on investment sales across all asset classes in Southern California. Before that, Bergum had stints at Cushman & Wakefield as part of the National Capital Markets Group and with CBRE‘s Institutional Properties Group in New York.

Advertisement

“Dillon’s proven track record in institutional investment sales and deep understanding of the California market make him an invaluable addition to our Southern California team,” said Rogers. “His extensive experience executing complex transactions for institutional clients will significantly enhance our ability to serve property owners and investors throughout the region.”

“I’m excited to join JLL’s industry-leading platform and work with Blake, Alex, Kip and the entire Southern California team,” Bergum added. “JLL’s institutional reach and comprehensive service offerings provide an exceptional opportunity to deliver superior results for multifamily property owners and investors throughout the region.”

The Southern California multifamily market continues to attract significant institutional investor interest, with the region’s strong fundamentals and diverse asset base making it a key focus area for capital deployment.

Advertisement

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm’s in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients, whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

Information for this article was sourced from JLL.