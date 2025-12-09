Arc Beverly Launches Coworking Office and Social Club in Prime Beverly Hills

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The new club is highlighted by chef Victor Totoris’ inspired cuisine and adaptable uses; offers a unique space for hybrid work

Arc Beverly, a coworking and social club located at 9800 Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills, offers a luxurious space for people who are trading in the home office or a cubicle for a chic office and entertainment lifestyle.

Arc is overseen by operators Good City Studio, a Philadelphia-based design and development firm founded by husband-and-wife duo David Gutstadt and Amanda Potter, who previously developed Equinox Hotels and some of the country’s buzziest membership-based lifestyle brands: including Ballers, a fitness-focused membership club; and Fitler Club in Philadelphia, a sprawling 115,000-square-foot space.

“We look at Arc Beverly as a workspace-focused club because the driving force for membership is the workspace and private suites,” said David Gutstadt, principal. “A number of clubs around the country are taking on new identities and ownership as they age. This project is unique compared to the vast majority of serviced workspaces because it has full-service hospitality.”

Luxurious coworking spaces to suit many needs (Photos by Andrew Rowat)

It builds on a new era of social clubs that serves as a gathering place for business leaders, social media influencers, startups and established companies. The Beverly Hills club offers 65,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor environments including collaborative work areas, private offices, conference rooms, a theater and two rooftop terraces. It transitioned ownership from prior operator Spring Place and underwent significant renovations, some of which are still ongoing as it onboards new members with unique requirements, such as a tech company with a podcast studio.

One of the biggest differentiators for Arc is a revamped and upgraded food and beverage program led by culinary director Victor Totoris, who draws on his Argentine heritage and longstanding tenure at local restaurants that include SCOPA, DAMA and Black Market. The space offers members and their guests al fresco dining available for breakfast, lunch, dinner and happy hour, as well as in-house catering for private meetings, dinners and events.

Totoris put together a changing seasonal menu and works with local food purveyors such as the Cheese Shop of Beverly Hills, which supplies cheeses, meats and pastas. He draws inspiration from both his heritage as well as his own personal eating habits. One of his first initiatives was removing seed oils from the kitchen because he noted that he doesn’t cook with them at home. He also started making all the aiolis in house. Items on the menu include a chicken milanesa sandwich and skirt steak served with chimichurri, crispy fingerling potatoes and a piquillo pepper aioli, each with elements from Argentinian cuisine.

Available to both members and non-members, the club has already become a sought-after destination for Los Angeles’ biggest events, from NBA All-Star Weekend to the Oscars and Milken Institute Global Conference. It can host intimate dinners in the restaurant, film screenings and panel discussions in the theater, and rooftop yoga classes for 150 people. With upcoming major sports and entertainment events planned over the next several years that include the 2026 World Cup, 2027 Super Bowl and 2028 Olympic Games, and the mega One Beverly Hills development under construction adjacent to the property, there are more opportunities to host major events soon.

Arc Beverly hired industry veteran Florence Granteral as vice president of club experience and operations to oversee day to day operations. She has extensive experience in the LA membership club scene, including NeueHouse Club Venice.

Spring Place Beverly Hills (Andrew Rowat)

With the ability to host gatherings alongside private office space, Granteral describes the space as a business incubator, brand accelerator and a private event venue. Members include companies and executives from a wide range of industries from beauty and fashion to entertainment, finance and tech. The building’s owner, private equity firm Gores Group, occupies space on the third floor, but has ceded some offices to coworking tenants as membership interest grows. New features are being added to meet the needs of new members.

Meanwhile, other premium coworking spaces across Los Angeles have closed. For example, Neuehouse abruptly shuttered locations in Hollywood and Venice when the company declared bankruptcy earlier this year. Soho House West Hollywood reportedly began trimming membership as it transitions to private ownership. There has been a 50% spike in inquiries following recent closures.

“Over the next 12 months, our mission is to build a place where people can work, network and recharge,” said Amanda Potter, founder and creative director of Good City Studio. “It’s a work in progress. The space was beautiful, but we’ve added a cosmetic facelift and functional improvements along with wellness activities.”

Arc Beverly offers four membership tiers with monthly rates starting at $300. Members gain access to the club’s restaurant, bar, rooftop and lounges; coworking spaces; cultural and wellness programming; preferred rates for event bookings; unlimited phone booth bookings; and valet parking. The highest membership tier has 24/7 access to the building. All members enjoy reciprocal privileges through Sonato partner clubs and Spring Place New York, offering access to more than 70 clubs worldwide.