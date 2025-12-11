Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 525,000-SF San Bernardino Industrial Hub

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Cushman & Wakefield has announced that it has arranged the sale of 890 E Mill St., an institutional-quality industrial warehouse totaling 525,756 square feet in the Inland Empire East submarket.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Industrial Advisory Group, including Jeffrey Cole, Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Matthew Leupold, Aubrie Monahan and Kristen Schottmiller, represented the seller, a Brookfield-backed fund. A Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team of Rob Rubano and Brian Share is arranging the acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Overton Moore Properties.

“This transaction highlights the continued demand for core industrial assets in the Inland Empire, especially those with significant scale, excess land and optionality,” said Cole.

“The property stands out for its rare combination of a large cross-dock building, significant DH loading and abundant trailer parking. The property’s long-term lease to a credit tenant and its strategic location in one of the nation’s premier logistics markets make it a compelling investment for Overton Moore Properties,” added Leupold.

890 E Mill St. is a premium industrial asset featuring a 525,756-square-foot warehouse that is 100% leased to a high-quality tenant with 4.5 years of remaining lease term. Building features include a cross-dock design, 192 dock-high loading doors, fully air-conditioned warehouse space and 771 trailer parking stalls on 29 acres of excess land.

Joonas Partanen, SVP and head of West Coast operations, logistics for Brookfield Properties, said, “890 E Mill St. has been a strong performer for us, and this transaction underscores sustained demand for well-leased and well-located industrial assets in the Inland Empire.”

The property’s location in San Bernardino provides direct access to Southern California’s robust freeway network. The site is approximately 60 miles from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and within 10 miles of four major intermodal rail yards.

The area offers a deep labor pool, competitive lease rates and seamless access to major distribution channels, making it a top choice for national retailers, e-commerce companies and third-party logistics providers.

Information for this article was sourced from Cushman & Wakefield.