CBRE Appoints Industry Veteran Josh Caruana to Lead L.A. North Operations

CBRE has announced that Josh Caruana has joined the company as Market Leader for its Los Angeles North region, overseeing operations in the Glendale, Woodland Hills and Oxnard offices.

In this role, Caruana will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic direction and day-to-day leadership for lines of business, including leasing, sales, valuations, debt and structured finance, and property management across all property types in the L.A. North region. Caruana will focus on expanding CBRE’s business across the San Fernando Valley, Tri-Cities and Ventura County, elevating the firm’s market presence and building on its strong foundation.

Caruana brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams and driving business growth. He joins CBRE from Marcus & Millichap, where he built a strong track record in brokerage and sales management across Southern California. Subsequently, Caruana was tapped to lead the Indianapolis office as regional manager, where he played a pivotal role in driving the firm’s Midwest expansion. Caruana later advanced to oversee the Central-Midwest region, managing five markets.

“Josh’s experience in brokerage and leadership, combined with a proven track record in talent development and operational strategy, makes him uniquely suited for this role,” said Lewis Horne, president, Greater Los Angeles, Orange County & Inland Empire, CBRE. “Under his leadership, we will enhance our business and generate new opportunities for success in the region.”

Information for this story was sourced from CBRE Group, Inc.