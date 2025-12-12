JLL Bolsters West Coast Leadership as Veteran Paul Brindley Returns from APAC

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Paul Brindley

JLL Capital Markets has announced that senior managing director Paul Brindley is returning to co-lead JLL’s Los Angeles Capital Markets team alongside senior managing directors Jeffrey Bramson and Jeffrey Sause.

Brindley was based in JLL’s APAC headquarters in Singapore and laid the foundation for the APAC Debt & Structured Finance business over the past four years. During his tenure there, he built strong client relationships and helped establish key market presence across the region from Mumbai to Sydney.

He will now leverage his global capital markets experience for the benefit of the firm’s clients with a focus on Los Angeles and the West Coast.

“I’m excited to return to the U.S. and the city where I built much of my career,” said Brindley. “JLL and our capital markets platform is a global business, and this experience was a great example of ‘walking our talk’ in regard to our global connectivity and client and capital relationships.”

Brindley brings extensive experience to his renewed role, having been with JLL and predecessor HFF for 26 years. His experience in APAC included working with U.S.-based real estate private equity firms, global investment managers, sovereign wealth funds, private capital and family offices. Transactions ranged across asset classes and 10 different countries.

“We’re thrilled to have Paul return to Los Angeles, and with the relationships and insights he’s built over the past four years, positions us perfectly to serve our clients,” said Bramson. “Paul’s track record speaks for itself, and I’m excited to work alongside him as we expand our capabilities and strengthen our team’s ability to connect global capital with premier West Coast opportunities.”

