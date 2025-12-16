Concorde Targets 45% Enrollment Growth with New Burbank Healthcare Campus

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare education division of Universal Technical Institute Inc., announced plans to relocate its Los Angeles County campus from North Hollywood to Burbank in Spring 2027. The campus will occupy more than 48,000 square feet at 115 N. 1st St. in downtown Burbank.

“For nearly 40 years, Concorde has educated students across the Greater Los Angeles area, which reflects our ongoing commitment to the region’s economy,” said Kevin Prehn, division president of Concorde Career Colleges, in a statement. “Relocating to this larger, more modern space in Burbank, with its thriving healthcare sector, will allow us to serve up to 45% more students pursuing fulfilling careers in the high-demand sector and work with even more employers seeking to fill their talent pipelines.”

Pending regulatory approvals, the Burbank campus will offer expanded programming in high-demand fields, such as dental, allied health, patient care and nursing. Concorde currently has 560 students in Los Angeles County and, with the relocation to Burbank, expects to serve approximately 800 students at scale.

“We are excited to welcome Concorde Career College to Downtown Burbank. Concorde will bring hundreds of students, faculty and staff into our downtown economy, and we look forward to this strengthening and expanding our healthcare sector for years to come,” said city of Burbank Mayor Nikki Perez, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Concorde Career Colleges.