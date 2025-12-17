West Hollywood Real Estate: Montrose Hotel Changes Hands in $44M Deal

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a real estate investment trust focused on hospitality properties, sold the 133-room Montrose at Beverly Hills at 900 Hammond St. in West Hollywood for $44.25 million to an unnamed buyer. It plans to use the sale proceeds for general corporate purposes, including reducing outstanding debt, repurchasing the company’s common or preferred shares and supporting other capital allocation priorities to enhance long-term shareholder value.

This transaction is not expected to affect the company’s current fourth-quarter or full-year 2025 outlook, which was issued on November 5, 2025. Based on the hotel’s trailing 12-month financial performance ending September 30, the $44.25-million sales price equates to an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization multiple of 16.1 and a net operating income capitalization rate of 5.2%, assuming a 4.0% capital reserve.

In addition to the sale of Montrose at Beverly Hills, Pebblebrook sold the 752-room Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago in Chicago for $72 million during the third quarter.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.