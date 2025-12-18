Beverly Hills Office Sells to Alo Yoga for $90 Million, Below Previous Trade

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Alo Yoga acquired the La Peer Building at 8942 Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills for $90 million, or $1,086 per square foot, to serve as its headquarters. The roughly 83,000-square-foot, three-story office building located in the heart of Beverly Hills is adjacent to social and coworking space Arc Beverly and close to the massive One Beverly Hills development located next to the Beverly Hilton.

Originally constructed in 1990, this iconic property was originally designed as the corporate headquarters for the former Columbia Savings and Loan Association. Its Wilshire Boulevard entry courtyard features a granite reflecting pool and water sculptures created by artist Eric Orr.

“We are pleased with the execution of this transaction and feel it is a ‘win-win’ for both parties as this building will make an exceptional headquarters for Alo”, said Laurence Zweegers, of seller Breevast US, in a statement. Breevast had acquired the property for $107.5 million in 2019.

Bob Safai, Matt Case and Brad Schlaak of Madison Partners represented the seller in the off-market transaction. Jack Harris and Michael Fahimian of The Beverly Hills Estates represented the buyer.

Information for this article was sourced from Madison Partners.