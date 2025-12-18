Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $72.9M Sale of UPS-Leased Facility in Carlsbad

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Cushman & Wakefield has announced that it has arranged the sale of Raceway Industrial, a 228,548-square-foot Class A logistics facility located at 3125 Lionshead Avenue in Carlsbad. The final sale price was $72,886,000.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Aric Starck and Drew Dodds represented the institutional seller, while Brant Aberg and Bryce Aberg, also of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the private capital buyer in the transaction.

“The sale of 3125 Lionshead marked the second largest Industrial transaction in San Diego County in 2025, as one of the largest free-standing industrial sites in the county,” said Starck. “The property was 100% leased to UPS, an investment-grade Fortune 500 tenant, on a long-term basis. This secure tenancy provides consistent income growth and stability, supported by UPS’s strong credit profile and long-standing track record as a global logistics leader.”

Raceway Industrial, newly constructed in 2024, is a state-of-the-art logistics center that includes 4,369 square feet of first-story office and a 4,000-square-foot mezzanine office. The facility features 36-foot clear heights, 69 dock-high loading positions, 125-foot concrete truck courts, 370 parking stalls, ESFR sprinkler systems and 4,000 AMPs of power.

Located in the Carlsbad submarket of North San Diego County, Raceway Industrial offers superior regional access at the axis of State Route 78 and Interstate 5, creating long-term barriers to entry. The surrounding area features an abundance of restaurants, retail, recreation and corporate occupiers, making it a highly desirable location for logistics and distribution operations.

Information for this story was sourced from Cushman & Wakefield.