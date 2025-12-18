Hudson Pacific Sells West L.A. Campus to Riot Games for $231 Million

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles commercial real estate developer Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., a provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, sold Element LA, a 284,000-square-foot office campus located in West Los Angeles, to Riot Games, the tenant in the five-building property. Hudson Pacific sold it for $150 million and received a separate $81 million payment for terminating the existing lease.

“With the sale of Element LA, we’re realizing the value we’ve created through our successful transformation and full stabilization of this asset,” said Victor Coleman, chairman and chief executive of Hudson Pacific, in a statement. “This strategic capital recycling further strengthens our balance sheet through additional debt reduction while enhancing our liquidity to reinvest into growth opportunities within our existing portfolio, especially throughout the Bay Area and Seattle, where we’re seeing the strongest leasing momentum.”

Transfer taxes for the sale transaction were paid by the buyer. The company used the gross proceeds from the sale of the property and the termination of the lease, totaling $231 million, to repay $206 million of CMBS debt associated with the property, with the remainder available for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Hudson Pacific acquired the various office and warehouse assets for $101 million over a decade ago and transformed, redeveloped and leased up the property as a creative office campus.

Information for this article was sourced from Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.