Madison International and Big 4 Properties Acquire Iconic El Centro Complex in Hollywood

Madison International Realty, a New York-based real estate private equity firm, partnered with multifamily owner-operator Big 4 Properties to acquire El Centro Apartments & Bungalows, a Class A mixed-use multifamily and retail community located on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

“El Centro represents a rare opportunity to acquire a best-in-class, transit-oriented multifamily asset at a significant discount to replacement cost in one of Los Angeles’ most dynamic urban neighborhoods,” said Ronald Dickerman, president of Madison International Realty, in a statement. “Our partnership with Big 4 Properties combines Madison’s expertise in providing liquidity solutions with Big 4 Properties’ institutional operating capabilities to unlock value through disciplined asset management and repositioning.”

The Hollywood property comprises 507 residential units, 58,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a 1,200-space parking garage. It is located close to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the W Hotel and the historic Pantages Theatre.

After several years of collaboration between Madison and the executive management team at Big 4 Properties, the acquisition of El Centro marks the first joint deal between the two firms. The transaction adds to the growing ecosystem of sponsors and institutional investors that Madison International Realty has built in its 20 years as a dedicated, global liquidity solutions provider.

“We are thrilled to partner with Madison on this transaction and execute a shared vision for El Centro’s next chapter,” said Terry Considine, chief executive of Big 4 Properties, in a statement. “With its strategic location on Hollywood Boulevard and untapped retail potential, we see an opportunity to enhance the resident and customer experience to create long-term value.”

The acquisition of El Centro Apartments & Bungalows brings Madison’s exposure to multifamily housing to over 27 million square feet across its portfolio.

