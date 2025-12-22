Trader Joe’s Scoops Up Santa Monica Retail Site in $22 Million Deal

Trader Joe’s acquired a former Rite Aid store located at 1331 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica for $22 million, or $1,236 per square foot, according to public records from the Los Angeles County Assessor’s office.

The Monrovia-based grocery chain acquired the 17,800-square-foot property from a private seller. The property sits on 1.4 acres and has approximately 125 surface parking spots.

Trader Joe’s recently surpassed its 600th store systemwide. New openings include a Costa Mesa location that began operations on Dec. 9.

Information for this article was sourced from Trader Joe’s.