Commercial Real Estate

Trader Joe’s Scoops Up Santa Monica Retail Site in $22 Million Deal

Original Trader Joe's exterior and sign
(Ken Wolter/wolterke - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Trader Joe’s acquired a former Rite Aid store located at 1331 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica for $22 million, or $1,236 per square foot, according to public records from the Los Angeles County Assessor’s office.

The Monrovia-based grocery chain acquired the 17,800-square-foot property from a private seller. The property sits on 1.4 acres and has approximately 125 surface parking spots.

Trader Joe’s recently surpassed its 600th store systemwide. New openings include a Costa Mesa location that began operations on Dec. 9.

Information for this article was sourced from Trader Joe’s.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
