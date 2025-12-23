Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.9M Sale of Shop Building at Antelope Valley Plaza

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced that the firm has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant shop building adjacent to Smart & Final Extra! at Antelope Valley Plaza in Lancaster. The sale price was $3.9 million. This is the third property that Hanley Investment Group has sold at Antelope Valley Plaza, a 127,000-square-foot neighborhood grocery-and-drug-anchored shopping center.

Hanley Investment Group’s vice presidents, Ayda Kach and Sean Cox, represented the seller, PacWest Management Inc., a privately held retail real estate investment firm and developer based in Los Angeles. The buyer, a private investor from Orange County, was represented by Samer Khalil of Newmark in Irvine.

“We procured multiple qualified offers and closed escrow with a non-1031 exchange buyer who had experience in the High Desert market,” said Kach. “We executed our third property sale at Antelope Valley Plaza as part of a break-up strategy to maximize value for the seller and achieved a record price per square foot in the Antelope Valley in the past 12 months, bringing total sales at the center to $15.28 million.”

The 8,119-square-foot, multi-tenant retail shop building sits on a 0.42-acre parcel adjacent to Smart & Final Extra! at 2062-2072 West Avenue J. The building is fully leased to a diverse mix of internet-resistant restaurant tenants, including Pho Stop, Sub-Machine, Boba Tea, Salvadorian Restaurant, La Ramadita and The Best Ceviche.

Antelope Valley Plaza draws more than 1.5 million customers annually, according to Placer.ai, and has seen substantial traffic growth following the opening of Smart & Final Extra! in October 2023. CVS is ranked as the busiest CVS store in the trade area and in the top 5% nationwide. dd’s Discounts is ranked as the busiest dd’s store in the trade area, while Western Dental is the busiest in its category locally. AT&T ranks in the top 15% of busiest AT&T stores nationwide, according to Placer.ai.

“The strength of the co-tenancy at Antelope Valley Plaza, anchored by Smart & Final Extra!, CVS, dd’s Discounts, AT&T and Western Dental, creates a powerful draw for customers and supports long-term tenant performance,” said Cox. “This type of tenant mix continues to attract both private and institutional investors seeking stable cash flow.”

The shopping center is located at the signalized intersection of West Avenue J and 20th Street West, which sees more than 58,800 vehicles per day. New freeway on-ramps and off-ramps directly behind the property were completed in 2025, enhancing accessibility to Antelope Valley Plaza and improving traffic circulation along Avenue J.

“The completion of the new freeway on-ramps and off-ramps behind Antelope Valley Plaza further strengthens the center’s accessibility and visibility,” noted Cox. “Improved traffic circulation and easier access from the 14 Freeway enhance the property’s position as a dominant neighborhood shopping destination and increase its appeal to both tenants and investors.”

The previous sales at Antelope Valley Plaza executed by Hanley Investment Group in late 2023 included the single-tenant Smart & Final Extra! and dd’s Discounts, which sold for a combined $11.38 million to two separate private 1031 exchange buyers.

“Break-up sale strategies allow us to unlock higher aggregate value by selling properties individually rather than the entire shopping center,” said Kach. “Hanley Investment Group will soon be bringing two additional properties at Antelope Valley Plaza to market, with investor demand expected to remain strong for necessity-based retail in the Antelope Valley.”

Antelope Valley Plaza is positioned in a growing regional hub that includes Antelope Valley Hospital, Antelope Valley College and major aerospace employers such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

Information for this article was sourced from Hanley Investment Group.