TENTEN Campus Community in Downtown Glendale Secures $125M in Financing

JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has secured $125 million in financing for TenTen Campus, a newly built 228-unit Class A multifamily asset located in downtown Glendale.

JLL represented the borrower, Amidi Real Estate Group, in securing a loan through Oaktree Capital Management.

TENTEN Campus is positioned at 414 N. Orange St. in downtown Glendale, providing residents convenient access to major employment centers, including Disney, DreamWorks Animation and other key entertainment employers. The property sits within walking distance of premier retail destinations, including Americana at Brand and Glendale Galleria.

The eight-story, mid-rise apartment community totals 220,018 square feet and offers a diverse unit mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments with an average unit size of 942 square feet. The property obtained its temporary certificate of occupancy in November 2024 and has demonstrated exceptional leasing velocity since resident move-ins commenced in February 2025, achieving 95% occupancy prior to the transaction closing.

TENTEN Campus offers premium amenities, including a resort-style pool and spa, rooftop terrace with skyline views, state-of-the-art fitness center with steam room and sauna, business center and more than 5,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Unit features include floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, quartz countertops and personal balconies in select units.

JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory team was led by senior managing director Chris Gandy and directors Ethan Habecker and Max Mraz.

“TENTEN Campus represents the newest Class A inventory in a supply-constrained market with strong fundamentals,” said Gandy. “The property’s premium location in downtown Glendale, combined with its high-quality construction and amenity package, positions it well to achieve full stabilization.”

“The Glendale submarket continues to benefit from healthy rental growth, low vacancy rates and limited new supply,” added Habecker. “TENTEN Campus is well-positioned to command top-of-market rents given the limited high-quality multifamily options available to renters.”

The financing allows Amidi Group to retire existing construction debt and preferred equity while providing capital for continued operations as the property approaches full stabilization and concessions burn off.

