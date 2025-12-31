Institutional Play: Waterton Bets on Warner Center Growth with Second Major 2025 Acquisition

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Waterton, a national real estate investor and operator, acquired the 395-unit Motif apartment community located at 21021 Erwin St. in Woodland Hills. The community is located in the Warner Center master planned community and just south of a Waterton community acquired earlier this year, The Kitt at Warner Center. Waterton will rebrand the property as Sorrel at Warner Center. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Motif stands out in a market where new development is limited,” said Kol Rath, vice president of acquisitions at Waterton, in a statement. “The location in Warner Center provides convenient access to neighborhood amenities and employment nodes throughout the San Fernando Valley, and we look forward to updating the residences and common areas to a scope that will better compete with newer product in the area and enhance the resident experience.”

Built in 2015, the complex is well-suited for a light value-add program across all residences. Renovation plans for residences – which offer one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations – include new quartz countertops, lighting and plumbing fixtures and general cosmetic updates. The acquisition is part of Waterton’s core investment strategy.

The property’s amenities include two resort-style pools, a spa, grilling stations, a bocce ball court, an indoor fitness space, as well as an outdoor fitness center, dog park and covered parking. Common areas will be updated and modernized, and plans include new exterior paint, improved landscaping and upgraded building systems.

Situated in Warner Center, the location offers convenient access to employment nodes in and beyond the San Fernando Valley. The community is proximate to nearby amenities, including Topanga Village and the Westfield Topanga mall. Commercial properties nearby include the 1.1 million-square-foot Warner Center Business Park, the 1.8 million-square-foot Warner Center Plaza office complex and Kaiser Permanente Hospital. It’s located near the proposed 52-acre Rams Village at Warner Center, a mixed-use project that will add retail, dining, office and entertainment venues, as well as the permanent headquarters and practice facility for the Los Angeles Rams.

Chicago-based Waterton is a real estate investment and property management company with a focus on U.S. multifamily and hospitality properties. It was founded in 1995 and manages a $9.5-billion portfolio as of June 30, 2025.

Information for this article was sourced from Waterton.