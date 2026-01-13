JRK Property Holdings Buys $400-Million Multifamily Portfolio From Equity Residential

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

JRK, a Los Angeles–based real estate investment firm, acquired a $400-million, three-property multifamily portfolio from Equity Residential. The portfolio includes 803 apartments in properties spread across three major markets. They include the 94-unit C on Pico in Los Angeles, 408-unit Centennial in Seattle and 301-unit property located at 77 Park Avenue in Hoboken, N.J.

“These recent acquisitions exemplify the type of high-quality, well-located assets we continue to target in today’s market,” said Daniel Lippman, president of JRK, in a statement. “We believe the multifamily sector has reached an inflection point whereby we can acquire assets at a unique time where new supply subsides, and long-term fundamentals remain strong. These dynamics create a compelling backdrop that gave us the conviction to be one of the nation’s most active buyers in 2025.”

In addition, in mid-December, JRK acquired Edge 1909, a 364-unit Class A multifamily community in the Strip District of Pittsburgh. That was preceded by the acquisition of more than 900 units in southeast U.S. markets just a few weeks prior. Overall, JRK closed on nearly 3,400 units across multiple transactions in 2025.

“We have been highly selective, prioritizing assets with strong fundamentals and downside protection,” said Shaan Bhatia, senior managing director and head of U.S. investments, in a statement. “As capital markets normalize and supply pressures ease, we believe the coming years will present compelling opportunities to deploy capital at scale. Our expectation is to meet or exceed this year’s investment volume as we continue to focus on assets that can deliver durable cash flow and long-term value creation.”

Founded in 1991, JRK Property Holdings is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, repositioning and operation of multifamily and hospitality assets across the United States. The firm currently manages approximately $9 billion in assets across 26 states, including roughly 30,000 multifamily units and 10 hotel properties.

Information for this article was sourced from JRK.