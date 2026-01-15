Downtown Long Beach Attracts Tech HQ to Renovated Creative Office Hub

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

JLL represents myKaarma in new lease

JLL has announced that myKaarma has signed a new 8,987-square-foot office lease at 211 E. Ocean Boulevard in Long Beach. The space will be used as the company’s headquarters. myKaarma will be moving into its new space in February.

myKaarma is a leading provider of communication and payment software solutions for automotive dealerships. It is an advanced end-to-end platform with scheduling, communications, payment, pickup and delivery, video MPI, BDC solutions and insightful reporting.

JLL’s Jason Fine represented myKaarma in the new lease. The landlord, Ocean Capital Partners, was represented by CBRE.

“We continue to see mid-size technology firms grow in the Los Angeles area,” said Fine. “myKaarma selected this space because it allows for room for expansion and provides creative office space with high-end finishes, views and a private balcony.”

Fine went on to say, “This lease reinforces that Downtown Long Beach’s live-work-play 24/7 lifestyle is attractive to today’s workforce.”

Renovated in 2016, 211 E. Ocean Boulevard features a full-height glass window line and polished concrete floors with high-volume exposed ceilings, operable windows allowing for natural light and ambient air, and subterranean parking with direct access to the lobby and suites.

Information for this story was sourced from JLL.