Mojo Stumer Completes Design of Esquire Bank’s First Los Angeles Flagship

Modern architecture firm completes design of the bank’s flagship Los Angeles location

Mojo Stumer Associates, a leading Long Island-based architecture and interior design firm, has completed the design and construction of Esquire Bank’s first full-service flagship banking location in Los Angeles.

The new office is located in Century City at 1925 Century Park East, Suite A, within Watt Plaza, a landmark twin 23-story office complex totaling approximately 900,000 square feet.

Designed to serve Esquire Bank’s high-profile clientele, the Los Angeles location was envisioned as a modernized, client-focused environment that supports both private banking relationships and collaborative engagement. The space features highly customized interiors, contemporary conference settings tailored for client meetings and carefully designed lighting throughout to enhance both function and atmosphere.

Esquire Bank. Century City, CA. Mojo-Stumer. (Lawrence Anderson)

“From the outset, the goal was to create a flagship environment that refreshed Esquire Bank’s established identity for Los Angeles,” said Joe Yacobellis, partner at Mojo Stumer Associates. “The design embodies Esquire’s brand of efficiency and client-first service, shaping a modern banking experience.”

The project builds on a long-standing relationship between Mojo Stumer Associates and Esquire Bank, spanning more than a decade and including the design of the bank’s former Long Island headquarters. Together, the projects reflect an ongoing collaboration supporting Esquire’s continued growth across multiple markets.

The Los Angeles flagship reflects Mojo Stumer Associates’ approach to designing thoughtful, highly tailored workplace environments.

