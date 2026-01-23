CBRE Appoints Patrick McGrath as Executive Managing Director for South Bay

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

CBRE has announced that Patrick McGrath has joined the firm as executive managing director of the firm’s South Bay office. McGrath will lead the market strategy, operations and growth across the South Bay region.

McGrath is a senior commercial real estate executive with over 20 years of experience, building and leading high-performing platforms across major U.S. markets. He is known for combining deep market insight with a technology-driven, data-focused approach and helping clients and teams navigate the evolving landscape of commercial real estate analysis, transactions and management.

“Patrick brings a rare combination of market leadership, operating discipline and innovation mindset,” said Lew Horne, president, advisory services, Americas, CBRE. “He has a proven track record of scaling businesses, attracting top talent and leveraging technology to improve client outcomes. His leadership will materially strengthen our South Bay platform and accelerate our long-term growth in the region.”

Advertisement

Prior to joining CBRE, McGrath served as chief information officer and president, West Region at Savills North America, where he oversaw multiple major markets and helped modernize the firm’s advisory model through data-driven decision-making and cross-functional collaboration.

Earlier in his career, McGrath held senior leadership and advisory roles with Savills in San Francisco, New York and other major U.S. markets, advising leading occupiers and institutional investors on complex portfolio and transaction strategies.

The South Bay is home to my family. It’s where our son was born and a global hub of innovation,” McGrath said. “From aerospace and defense to logistics and next-generation technology, this region is driving breakthroughs that shape the future of many industries.”

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from CBRE Group, Inc.