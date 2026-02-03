O’Hara’s Son Roofing Adds CP Rankin to Forge East Coast Powerhouse

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Chicago-based commercial roofing company O’Hara’s Son Roofing (OSR) has announced that roofing services contractor CP Rankin Inc. (CPR) has joined its OSR platform.

In 2024, an affiliate of Los Angeles-based specialist private investment firm Angeles Equity Partners LLC acquired OSR. This transaction marks the third addition since that acquisition.

“CP Rankin has built a highly respected business defined by operational excellence, an extensive self-perform services offering and strong customer relationships,” said Luke Coleman, chief executive of OSR, in a statement. “We are confident this partnership will significantly expand our ability to serve customers across the New England, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.”

This partnership will strengthen OSR’s presence across the Eastern United States and further advances the platform’s objective of building a national commercial roofing services business.

Founded in 1987, OSR ranks among the Top 20 Roofing Contractors in the country and is registered and licensed in 48 states. The company specializes in roof installation, repair and maintenance solutions across various commercial and industrial end markets.

CPR was founded in 2001 by Craig Rankin and is headquartered in Chalfont, Pennsylvania. It is a full-service commercial roofing company offering re-roofing, new construction, and repair and maintenance services. It has operations across seven locations along the East Coast and Southeast. Following the transaction, CP Rankin will continue to operate under its existing name.

“Partnering with O’Hara’s Son Roofing is an exciting next chapter for CP Rankin,” said Rankin, in a statement. “After 25 years of building a strong services business and trusted customer relationships across the Eastern Seaboard, we are excited to leverage OSR’s national scale and capabilities.”

Information for this article was sourced from Angeles Equity Partners, LLC.