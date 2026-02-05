Historic Reuse: GSA Signs Lease in Downtown Los Angeles at Former Times Building

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

JLL represents landlord Onni Group in new lease

JLL has announced that the General Services Administration (GSA) has signed a new 74,056-square-foot office lease at 145 S. Spring Street, a 10-story, 243,749-square-foot office building known as the former L.A. Times building in downtown Los Angeles. The space will be used by the Federal Public Defenders Central District of California, who will be moving into its new space in the first quarter of 2027.

“The GSA was attracted to the building due to its proximity to courthouses, landlord’s ability to fund and perform tenant improvements and overall competitive economics on the lease,” said Peter Hajimihalis, JLL senior managing director. “Howard Traul of JLL’s Government Investor Services team in Washington D.C. was instrumental in working with the landlord throughout the GSA leasing process and getting this deal over the finish line.”

JLL’s Los Angeles team of Peter Hajimihalis, James Malone and Dana Vargas, along with Howard Traul of JLL’s Government Investor Services team, represented the landlord, Onni Group, alongside their in-house leasing team of Neal Linthicum and Malcolm Kluth. GSA was represented by Timothy Pavek at Carpenter/Robbins Commercial Real Estate Inc.

The 145 S. Spring Street location is a historic 243,749-square-foot office building centrally located at the very heart of Los Angeles. It offers generous views of downtown, iconic architecture, impressive lobbies and abundant parking options.

