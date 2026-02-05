New Warner Center Development: Wellpointe Acquires 6400 Canoga Avenue

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Transaction reflects continued momentum in one of Los Angeles’ most active redevelopment corridors

A property holding affiliate of Wellpointe Inc. has acquired the 4.71-acre site in Woodland Hills known as 6400 Canoga Avenue, marking a major milestone in its long-term vision to pursue a 100% affordable housing, mixed-use development in Warner Center, one of the San Fernando Valley’s most actively evolving districts.

The acquisition comes at a notable inflection point for the site. Under previous ownership by Sandstone Properties, the property had been associated with proposals for a 650-unit, 35-story high-rise market-rate residential apartment tower and a four-story, 240-key luxury hotel. With the site now under new ownership, the project is expected to advance a fundamentally different approach that is centered on 100% affordability and community-serving uses, aligned with broader efforts to expand housing access and deliver long-term community benefit in the Warner Center area.

Advertisement

George Kutnerian

“6400 Canoga Avenue and the Warner Center offer a unique opportunity to deliver quality housing at scale with a focus on affordability,” said George Kutnerian, co-founder, president & CEO of Wellpointe Inc. “This acquisition reflects our intent to pursue a strategy that supports access to high-density, quality housing and social infrastructure that is complementary to the area’s transformation.”

The 6400 Canoga Avenue site sits within downtown Woodland Hills, an area experiencing significant revitalization around the Warner Center 2035 Specific Plan, including the high-profile Rams Village at Warner Center project. The Kroenke Organization’s planned 52-acre mixed-use development will include the permanent headquarters for the Los Angeles Rams and will feature residential, retail, parkland and office uses, as well as open spaces and indoor entertainment venues.

Kutnerian added, “We look forward to 6400 Canoga Avenue contributing to the Warner Center’s recent focus on large-scale, high-impact projects that integrate residential, commercial and community infrastructure.”

Advertisement

With initial planning underway, 6400 Canoga Avenue is anticipated to focus on:



100% affordable residential housing

Multi-phase, high-rise strategy that aligns with the Warner Center 2035 Plan

Mixed-use elements that are complementary to the project and surrounding community

Additional project information – including specific details around design, uses and phasing – will be disclosed as planning advances and the project progresses through the entitlement process.

Information for this article was sourced from Wellpointe Inc.