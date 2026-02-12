JLL Secures $65.1M Construction Financing for Prime Inland Empire Logistics Hub

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Newcastle Partners is developing a state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution facility in Perris

JLL Capital Markets has announced that it arranged $65.1 million in senior construction financing for Ellis Avenue Logistics Center, a 631,011-square-foot Class A industrial facility under development in Perris, within the Inland Empire market.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure a floating-rate, five-year (inclusive of extensions) loan through Bank OZK.

The state-of-the-art logistics facility will feature 40-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, 87 dock-high doors, three grade-level doors, 205 trailer parking stalls and 176 auto parking stalls. Located at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Case Road, the development occupies a strategic position within the Inland Empire’s expansive logistics corridor.

The Perris location provides exceptional connectivity to Southern California’s major transportation networks, offering direct access to multiple freeways, proximity to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, nearby airports and rail infrastructure. The surrounding area features a clustering of creditworthy companies and demonstrates strong leasing activity, reflecting the market’s continued demand for modern industrial space.

Construction of the Ellis Avenue Logistics Center is expected to commence in early 2026, with completion and stabilization projected for late 2026.

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by senior managing director Greg Brown, associate Allie Black and senior analyst Nick Englhard.

“Our process yielded several competitive financing options across the leverage spectrum, reflecting continued lender appetite for entitled industrial projects in cities that are increasingly stricter with approvals,” said Brown. “The best-in-class sponsor and state-of-the-art facility specifications helped differentiate this opportunity.”

Information for this article was sourced from JLL.