Newmark Arranges Strategic Recapitalization of The Chamber Building in Pasadena

Commercial real estate firm Newmark arranged the recapitalization of The Chamber Building, a Mills Act recipient and BOMA Office Building of the Year in Pasadena. The terms of the transaction were undisclosed, but the deal involved the transfer of a partnership interest in the property and the recapitalization of its long-term ownership from Edgewood Realty Partners.

Kevin Shannon, Newmark co-head of Capital Markets, represented the partnership in the transaction alongside vice chairmen Rob Hannan, Ken White, Laura Stumm and Michael Moll. The Chamber Building, a traditional Beaux-Arts architecture building constructed in 1904, attracted strong investor interest due to its stable profile, with at least 90% being leased over the last 10 years.

“Complemented by the durable and substantial income driven by its parking operation and its Colorado frontage retail, the property generated strong appeal from both a local and national pool of investors,” said Shannon in a statement. Traditional FIRE, legal, engineers, tech and consumer goods providers all occupy space at the property and demonstrate the property’s attractiveness to a wide array of users.”

Over the past 15 years, the 82,000-square-foot property has undergone significant upgrades. It is located at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Arroyo Parkway, where the annual New Year’s Day Rose Parade occurs, with parking for tenants provided in an adjacent stand-alone parking structure. More than 70% of all new leases over the past two years have been for small- to medium-sized tenants for less than 5,000 square feet. The property also offers immediate walkable access to dining, retail and hospitality options along both prominent streets.

Information for this article was sourced from Newmark.