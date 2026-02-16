Clarion Expands DrinkPAK Relationship with $38.7 Million Acquisition

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund, acquired Pacific Golden Valley, a 172,483-square-foot Class A industrial building in Santa Clarita that is 100% leased by DrinkPAK for $38.7 million, or $224 per square foot. Clarion’s existing northern Los Angeles County portfolio includes 11 fully stabilized buildings, totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet.

The Pacific Golden Valley facility serves as storage for both raw materials and finished beverage products, with inventory transported regularly between the property and DrinkPAK’s primary production facility at Needham Ranch, which is about five miles away. Built in 2025, the property features modern, high-quality specifications in a prime location.

“This transaction represents an exciting opportunity to acquire a newly constructed, Class A core investment in one of Los Angeles County’s most supply-constrained industrial corridors, while leveraging Clarion’s deep local market expertise,” said Janis Mandarino, managing director and portfolio manager at Clarion Partners, in a statement. “The acquisition also strengthens our existing relationship with DrinkPAK, one of North America’s leading contract beverage manufacturers known for its advanced production capabilities and scalable platform.”

Advertisement

Cushman & Wakefield’s Industrial Advisory Group, including Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Matt Leupold and Aubrie Monahan, brokered the transaction.

Founded in 1982, Clarion Partners manages a real estate fund that provides individual investors with access to institutional-quality private real estate through stable, well-leased, cash flow-producing properties across multiple U.S. markets.

It acts as a sub-adviser to the fund and a specialist manager under Franklin Templeton.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Clarion Partners.