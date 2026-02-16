Klabin Co. Brokers $123M Sale of Torrance Industrial Asset

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Klabin Co. represented a local private investor in the $123-million acquisition of a 265,418-square-foot Class A industrial building in Torrance. The building was acquired from Link Logistics, an operator of last-mile industrial real estate and warehouse properties.

The buyer was represented by Tyler Rollema and was looking for a Class A building in Torrance that was larger than 250,000 square feet, a specification considered scarce in the South Bay industrial market. The investor had wanted an asset that would support job growth and benefits in the local community.

“This sale is a meaningful benchmark for the Los Angeles industrial market and a strong signal of a continued attraction to Torrance,” said Rollema in a statement. “They’re thrilled to acquire a modern building in a city where tenants have proven to pay premium rents and actively want to be part of what Torrance has to offer with first-rate amenities, a deep skilled labor pool, a business and employee-friendly environment and proximity to housing, shops and restaurants.”

The concrete tilt-up building sits on 12.5 acres and is currently leased and occupied by a leading apparel distributor. The property includes 15,000 square feet of office space, a 185-foot truck court, 40 dock-high positions and 42-foot clear height.

Jason Moyal and Zach Novatt of Max Benjamin Partners served as loan brokers on the transaction, while Madison Realty Capital was the lender.

Established in 1961, The Klabin Company is currently in its seventh decade of operation, dedicated to catering to the needs of its clients. It is a member firm and affiliate of CORFAC International, a global network comprising privately held entrepreneurial commercial real estate firms that was founded in 1989.

Information for this article was sourced from Klabin.