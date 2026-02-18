HKS Announces 2026 Promotions and New Leadership Roles Under CEO Heath May

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

HKS elevates 10 to partner and shareholder roles, names 19 principals

The HKS Partners and Promotions Committee has announced the firm’s 2026 promotions and appointments, including new principals and select partner and shareholder roles, along with three new leadership roles in the Los Angeles office.

These advancements come at a pivotal moment for HKS, as Heath May assumes the role of CEO following a year-long transition, ushering in a new chapter focused on shaping the future of the firm and the industry.

“I am coming into 2026 with gratitude for our people and real excitement for what we can build together,” said May. “As we celebrate our new principals and partners and every teammate advancing through new roles, licensure and certifications, we are also recognizing the leadership fueling the firm’s growth at a moment of rapid change for our industry. We will meet this moment with flexibility and intention, creating space for bold ideas and innovation as we position HKS for what comes next.”

New leadership promotions in the Los Angeles office include:

Mitra Memari was promoted to partner at HKS. As community regional director, Memari leads strategic, purpose-driven change in the built environment, aligning people, purpose and design to create lasting impact for clients and communities. She brings teams together around shared goals and guides complex initiatives with focus. Committed to design that serves people, sustainability and equity, Memari helps shape the firm’s practice through inclusive leadership and design excellence.

James Warton was promoted to principal and regional practice director, LINE (Laboratory for INtensive Exploration) at HKS. He plays a key role in venue and sports design projects, focusing on the rationalization and structural synthesis of complex geometries and long-span structures. With a deep interest in advanced manufacturing methods, Warton brings knowledge of automation and material performance to his work. He also teaches in the graduate program at Woodbury School of Architecture, promoting computational design as a tool for exploring, assessing and refining design ideas.

Manzer Mirkar was promoted to principal at HKS. A senior project architect with a diverse background and technological expertise, he has a unique perspective on architectural processes from the design phase to contract documentation and construction administration. Focusing on fostering the interrelationship between the profession, academia and the community, Mirkar sees created spaces as the backdrop of our lived experiences.

HKS is an interdisciplinary global design firm with a team of 1,700 architects, designers, planners and advisors across 29 offices who partner with clients to design and develop elegant solutions to complex challenges.

