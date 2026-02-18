NewMark Merrill Promotes Josh Ginsborg to Vice President of Capital Markets

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Josh Ginsborg

NewMark Merrill Companies, Inc., a Calabasas-based retail shopping center owner and development company, announced that it has promoted Josh Ginsborg to vice president of capital markets. He will work closely with the firm’s acquisitions, development and operations teams.

NewMark Merrill recently acquired Lake Meadows Shopping Center in Chicago, which brings the company’s portfolio to 110 retail centers owned and/or operated in California, Colorado and Illinois, valued at over $3 billion.

Ginsborg is tasked with overseeing investor reporting, underwriting developments and acquisitions, portfolio analytics and capital markets functions. He is also working alongside Sandy Sigal, president and chief executive officer of NewMark Merrill Companies, to explore new capital partnerships and enhance the institutional capabilities of the company’s platform.

“Josh has been instrumental in our analysis, reporting and modeling for our investment and development decisions in our portfolio,” stated Sigal. “As he continues to grow, NewMark Merrill Companies will continue to rely heavily on his support so we can make the best decisions for our firm and our investors.”

Prior to joining NewMark Merrill in 2022, Ginsborg held roles with RSF Partners and Goldman Sachs.

Information for this article was sourced from NewMark Merrill Companies, Inc.