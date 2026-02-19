JLL Brokers $20.35M Sale of Embassy Plaza in North Hollywood

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has arranged the $20.35-million sale of Embassy Plaza, a 70,121-square-foot neighborhood retail center in North Hollywood.

JLL worked on behalf of the buyer, a Los Angeles-based family office. The seller was a private seller.

Embassy Plaza is strategically located at 6050-6140 Lankershim Blvd. and anchored by Superior Grocers. The grocery-anchored retail center also features tenants including Starbucks, T-Mobile, Little Caesars and additional shops. The property is currently 67% occupied and presented a unique value-add opportunity through the lease-up of the remaining vacant space.

The center was well-positioned along a major corridor in North Hollywood, supported by the area’s dense population, strategic location within the San Fernando Valley and proximity to major transportation corridors. Grocery-anchored retail centers remain particularly attractive to investors seeking well-performing, necessity-based retail assets.

JLL Capital Market’s Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by managing director Daniel Tyner, senior managing directors Gleb Lvovich and Geoff Tranchina.

“We worked alongside the buyer to identify a value-add grocery-anchored retail center in order to fulfill the buyers 1031 exchange need,” said Tyner. “Ethnic grocery-anchored retail centers remain attractive for investors, and the value-add potential at Embassy Plaza created a unique opportunity in today’s market.”

