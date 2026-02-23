Commercial Real Estate Financing Leader Max Benjamin Partners Taps Zach Novatt

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Zach Novatt joins firm as director to help grow its capital advisory practice

Max Benjamin Partners (MBP), a boutique real estate investment bank that provides innovative capital solutions to developers and investors, announced that it has hired 15-year commercial real estate investment professional Zach Novatt as director in its Calabasas office. The hiring of Novatt came as he brokered a $107-million mortgage and mezzanine loan to finance the acquisition of 588 Crenshaw Blvd. in Torrance and refinanced existing debt at 1483 West Via Plata in Long Beach.

Zach Novatt

Novatt will assist in expanding MBP’s capital advisory practice on the West Coast, originating new investment opportunities, placing structured debt and equity capital and developing new capital and sponsor relationships.

“With the ever-changing commercial real estate investment landscape, MBP has emerged as a dynamic leader in the industry with an increased emphasis on equity capital,” said Max B. Mellman, managing partner of MBP. “Zach is the perfect person to join our team with his experience as both a principal investor and lender.”

Novatt brings 15 years of experience that has largely centered around originations, structuring and acquisitions across debt and equity products for all property types. Most recently, he was director for a leading provider of bridge and construction financing. Over the course of his career, Novatt has been directly involved in capitalizing in excess of $3 billion in asset value across all major property types, deal structures and investment strategies.

Advertisement

Based in Beverly Hills, California, Max Benjamin Partners provides commercial real estate financing, placing debt and equity nationwide across all asset classes, including multifamily, office, retail, hospitality industrial and self-storage.

Information for this article was sourced from Max Benjamin Partners.