JLL Secures $33.8M Loan for 428K Sq-Ft Hesperia Industrial Development

JLL Capital Markets facilitates financing for 428,185-square-foot logistics facility along Interstate 15 corridor

JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has arranged $33.8 million in first lien construction financing for 10400 Amargosa Rd., a to-be-built, Class A industrial facility in Hesperia.

The Covington Group will develop the project on behalf of the owner/user Pixior Group. JLL represented the borrower in securing the five-year (inclusive of extension options), fixed-rate loan through TDA Investment Group, on behalf of its pension client.

The 428,185-square-foot, single-tenant building will feature 36-foot clear heights, rear-load capabilities, an ESFR fire sprinkler system and a 100% secure truck court with space for 59 trailer stalls and 216 auto parking spaces, including EV charging capabilities. Construction is expected to be completed in 11 months on the 21.5-acre developable site.

The property is strategically located at 10400 Amargosa Rd. directly along Interstate 15, within 15 miles of State Routes 18 and 395, and proximate to Southern California Logistics Airport and Ontario International Airport. The facility sits near major corporate tenants, including Amazon, Maersk, Peloton and Boeing, within the broader Hesperia-Victorville logistics corridor.

Hesperia is located in San Bernardino County within the Inland Empire, which serves as the distribution and logistics hub for the Greater Los Angeles Basin, and contains a population of approximately 4.6 million residents. The area has experienced robust industrial demand in recent years, attracting major corporations and benefiting from proximity to the nation’s largest port complex in Los Angeles and Long Beach.

JLL Capital Markets’ Debt Advisory team representing the borrower was led by senior managing director Matt Stewart, director Kellan Liem, associate Allie Black and analyst Cameron Sepahi.

“This development represents a state-of-the-art logistics facility in one of Southern California’s most rapidly growing industrial corridors,” said Stewart. “The site’s superior location along Interstate 15, modern building specifications and proximity to major distribution hubs makes this an exceptional development opportunity.”

Information for this article was sourced from JLL.