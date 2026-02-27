Jensen Infrastructure Acquires 100-Acre Lancaster Site for $46M

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

JLL has announced that Jensen Infrastructure, a leading provider of construction and engineering solutions since 1968, has acquired a 100-acre site located at the northeast corner of 30th Street and Avenue G in Lancaster from Northpoint for $46 million.

Proficiency Capital has been retained by Jensen Infrastructure to develop a new 400,000-square-foot regional manufacturing facility. Construction will begin in the first quarter of 2026, with completion scheduled for March 2027. Fullmer Construction is serving as the general contractor.

“Following our name change from Jensen Precast to Jensen Infrastructure in 2025, this new facility is a major step in continuing to deliver best-in-class materials needed for today’s growing infrastructure projects,” said Eric Jensen, CEO of Jensen Infrastructure. “We are always looking for ways to enhance our premier solutions and products to our customers.”

Matt Englhard, president of Proficiency Capital, continued by saying, “This new facility will be the highest state-of-the-art precast concrete facility in the United States and a generational project for the premier precast company in our country.”

JLL managing director Hunter McDonald represented Jensen Infrastructure in the acquisition.

“This type of investment is a testament to the dynamic Southern California economy, and upon completing an extensive investigation of the greater Southern California industrial markets, Jensen’s selection of Lancaster was partly due the City of Lancaster’s pro-business and pro-jobs approach and its logistical proximity to Los Angeles,” said McDonald.

The site at 30th Street and Avenue G is ideally located in the Fox Field Industrial Corridor Specific Plan area with immediate access to State Route 14 Freeway. When complete, the facility will serve all of Southern California and portions of Nevada.

“This facility will translate decades of Jensen’s specialized expertise into a modern, high-capacity operation designed to serve the next generation of infrastructure demand,” said Benjamin A. Goodnow, managing partner, 3G Capital Partners, who is providing the development financing.

Information for this article was sourced from JLL.