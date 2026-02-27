Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Landmark Sale of The Quad in Carlsbad Ranch

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Sale of The Quad marks the largest Class A office transaction in North San Diego since 2023

Cushman & Wakefield has announced that it has arranged the sale of The Quad, a four-building, Class A office and R&D campus located at 5740-5770 Fleet Street in Carlsbad Ranch, North San Diego’s premier business park.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Aric Starck and Drew Dodds represented the seller in the transaction, and Matty Sundberg with CBRE provided leasing advisory support. The property was acquired by Barker Pacific Group.

Advertisement

“The sale of The Quad underscores the ongoing flight to quality trend in North San Diego’s coastal office markets,” said Starck. “This transaction not only marks a significant milestone as the largest Class A office sale in the region since 2023, but also highlights investor confidence in well-located, amenity-rich campuses that offer both R&D and office flexibility. The Quad’s scale, tenant diversity and value-add potential make it a standout asset in a supply-constrained market, and its presence in Carlsbad Ranch positions the new owner to capture a broad spectrum of tenant demand across technology, life sciences and professional services.”

The Quad comprises four two-story buildings located at 5740, 5750, 5760 and 5770 Fleet Street. The 179,537-square-foot campus was 72% leased at the time of closing. The property features modern two-story lobbies, large open floor plates, floor-to-ceiling glass lines and expansive clear heights ranging from 14 to 16 feet.

Amenities include an onsite fitness center, corporate event space, indoor-outdoor connectivity and extensive greenscapes and hardscapes. The Quad’s design supports both R&D and office uses, with existing infrastructure for heavy power and the potential to reinstate dock-level and grade-level loading. The tenant roster is diversified across technology, life sciences, legal and financial services.

Advertisement

Situated within prestigious master planned business park, Carlsbad Ranch, The Quad benefits from a strategic infill location with immediate access to Interstate 5 and Palomar Airport Road, offering connectivity to the broader San Diego region and Orange County. The campus is less than one mile from McClellan-Palomar Airport and minutes from Carlsbad State Beach, Legoland California and a wealth of executive lodging, dining and retail amenities. Carlsbad Ranch is recognized as North San Diego’s financial hub and preferred corporate headquarters location. The area’s supply constraints, coastal views and proximity to executive housing, high-quality schools and recreational amenities make it a premier destination for corporate occupiers seeking a live-work-play environment.

Information for this article was sourced from Cushman & Wakefield.