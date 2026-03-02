Industry Veteran Jason Huang to Elevate Bolour Debt Origination

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Industry expert will support origination efforts across 17 states and District of Columbia

Jason Huang

Beverly Hills-headquartered Bolour Associates Inc., a privately owned real estate investment, development and finance company, has announced the addition of Jason Huang as associate director, debt originations.

In his role, Huang will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating and advancing new loan opportunities across Bolour’s lending platform, while serving as the primary point of coordination between brokers, borrowers and internal teams. His work will help drive Bolour’s lending activities in 17 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

“Jason has a deep understanding of the private lending process and a proven track record of successful deal execution,” said Bolour CEO Mark Bolour. “That combination will help build our lending pipeline and fortify the relationships that drive value for both our clients and our portfolio.”

Huang previously served as vice president of underwriting at Onyx Funding. His background also includes roles in investment management for a $3.5-billion publicly traded REIT, along with analyst, underwriting and originations leadership positions at multiple banking institutions.

“We appreciate Jason’s strong command of the originations process – from evaluating risk and opportunity to ensuring a strong strategic fit,” added DaJaun Bennett, Bolour vice president of acquisitions and private lending. “We’re excited to welcome him and to see the impact he’ll make as we continue to grow.”

Information for this article was sourced from Bolour Associates Inc.