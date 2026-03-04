BRE Closes $5.25M Hollywood Soundstage Sale at 800 Seward St.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

CBRE announced that it has arranged the $5.25 million sale of a fully equipped 6,000‑square‑foot soundstage located at 800 Seward Street in the Hollywood Media District .

CBRE’s Nicole Mihalka, along with George Stavaris of JLL , represented the seller, Line 204, in the transaction. The buyer, Interwoven Studios, acquired the property as part of its ongoing expansion as an emerging operator in the studio and production space market.

“There is a new generation of operators actively buying and leasing studio properties to meet the industry’s evolving production needs,” said Mihalka. “Interwoven Studios is part of this shift, and 800 Seward offers the kind of turnkey, well‑located space that modern content creators are seeking.”

The freestanding 9,794‑square‑foot building sits on 13,537 square feet of land and features a 100-foot by 60-foot soundstage with 24-foot clear height to grid, a two‑wall cyclorama, dedicated wardrobe and hair/makeup rooms, multiple dressing rooms, green room, five bullpens, conference rooms, private offices, and a large kitchen. Additional amenities include 10 on-site parking spaces, high‑speed internet, 40 tons of HVAC capacity, and a 19-foot-tall by 17-foot-wide elephant door for production access.

Located in one of Hollywood’s most desirable studio corridors, the property is surrounded by leading creative and production hubs, including Netflix , Sunset Las Palmas Studios, Milk Studios, and Red Studios, as well as the Sycamore District’s prominent retail and dining venues.

Information for this article was sourced from CBRE Group, Inc.