MBK and Haseko Close Major Sale of 344-Unit Esperanza Community

Irvine-headquartered MBK Rental Living, a developer of apartment communities , announced today that it has successfully executed the sale of its Esperanza at Duarte Station, a 344-unit new transit-oriented Class A apartment community in Duarte, to an undisclosed buyer. Developed as a joint venture of MBK Rental Living and Haseko Corporation, Esperanza reflects the persistent demand for high‑quality, amenity‑rich communities that align with what today’s residents value most in their living experience.

“At MBK Rental Living, we believe great communities are built around people, not just buildings. Esperanza at Duarte Station brings that belief to life through intentional design, dynamic rooftop amenities, inviting courtyards, and immersive, year-round resident programming. The result is more than a place to live – it’s a lifestyle that fosters connection, energy, and a true sense of belonging,” said Ken McCarren, president of MBK Rental Living. “The community’s proximity to the Metro station and the world‑renowned City of Hope makes it especially attractive for those seeking connection, opportunity, and ease. We are seeing this same strong demand at Solana at Duarte Station, reinforcing the long-term appeal of this exceptional market.”

Opened in November 2022, Esperanza at Duarte Station is a five-story community with a total of 344 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 514 to 1,090 square feet with 56 different floor plans. It is located on a 4.3-acre property at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Fasana Road.

Esperanza is highlighted with rooftop amenities offering dramatic views of the San Gabriel mountains, including a resort-style pool and spa; an indoor/outdoor casita with a living room lounge, fireplace, open dining room and entertainers-style kitchen; a landscaped roof deck with poolside cabanas, outdoor TVs with bar, grilling stations, fire pit and lounge area; and a rooftop gym with free weights, cardio and HIIT zones and outdoor yoga. The community’s first-level amenities include a co-working area with open seating, a cantina with lounge and counter seating with direct access to a “food truck alley, and the popular “Casa de Perro” with an interior pet wash and dry station as well as an exterior dog park with seating.

Esperanza is within walking distance of the Duarte/City of Hope Metro Gold Line commuter train station, and City of Hope, a 120-acre comprehensive cancer treatment center and major area employer. The train and freeway access eases transit to nearby Los Angeles, Pasadena and other Southern California business and entertainment destinations.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chelsea Jervis and CJ Angle from Berkadia brokered the sale and the acquisition financing for the buyer was provided by Kevin Mignogna, Charlie Haggard, Michael Beach, Lee Scott and Joey Guarino also of Berkadia.

In addition to Esperanza, MBK Rental Living is currently leasing Southern California communities at Solana at Duarte Station and Zia in Anaheim. The company also has several active communities in Northern California and Colorado.