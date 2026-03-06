NewMark Merrill Greenlights Desert Sky Plaza II Development in Victorville

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

NewMark Merrill Companies, Inc., a Calabasas-based retail shopping center owner and development company, in partnership with World Premier Investments and R.Y. Properties, Inc. has announced that it has received entitlements to develop Desert Sky Plaza II, a 30-acre 297,363-square-foot shopping center at the Southeast corner of Roy Rogers Drive and Amargosa Road in Victorville. NewMark Merrill is scheduled to break ground in the second quarter of 2026 with the opening planned for fall 2027.

Designed by Architects Orange and Kimley Horn, Desert Sky Plaza II will be the second phase of the existing Home Depot anchored Desert Sky Plaza. This new phase will be anchored by Target, Burlington, and several other soft goods retailers. The project is projected by Placer.ai to generate over 6.5 million annual visits when open. Desert Sky Plaza is roughly 70% pre-committed but still has availability for a wide range of tenants including junior anchor, drive-thru, carwash, pad, and retail shop spaces ranging from 1,500 square feet to 25,000 square feet.

Greg Giacopuzzi and Darren Bovard of NewMark Merrill are overseeing leasing at the center.

The NewMark Merrill development team includes Sandy Sigal , chairman and CEO; Susan Rorison, COO; Jim Patton, senior vice president of leasing & acquisitions; Sandra Kist, CFO; Brad Pearl, executive vice president, Luca Giovanardi, chief development officer; Greg Giacopuzzi, vice president, leasing and development; and Elaine Weiss, senior project manager, construction & development.

Advertisement

“Desert Sky Plaza II is the culmination of our partnership with the City of Victorville and our commitment to the High Desert region,” said Sigal. “We are extremely excited to bring much needed retail, restaurants, and services to this region as it continues to grow. NewMark Merrill will continue to look for opportunities to bring our expertise to Victorville and surrounding cities through development, investment, and property management.”

The center is a component of the larger, comprehensive, and approximately 100-acre commercial development known as The Desert Plazas which currently features Winco and Home Depot anchors and will include over 800,000 square feet of retail when fully completed.

Information for this article was sourced from NewMark Merrill Companies, Inc.