Colliers Engineering Acquires Ramos Consulting to Expand Western U.S. Footprint

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Colliers Engineering & Design, a trusted provider of multidiscipline engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, has finalized the acquisition deal with Ramos Consulting Services Inc., a Los Angeles-based engineering, planning, program and construction management firm. The integration is expected to strengthen the firm’s ability to deliver comprehensive solutions and support continued growth opportunities within the E/A industry.

“This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for our firm,” said Armando Ramos, chief executive and president of Ramos CS, in a statement. “We look forward to capitalizing on the many opportunities that bring value to our team and our clients. Now, as part of a national organization, we can leverage the size, resources and established Colliers Engineering & Design brand.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but under the partnership model of Colliers Engineering & Design, Ramos’ senior leadership team will continue to lead the transit business in California and hold notable shares in the company. Ramos CS will also be rebranded as Colliers Engineering & Design later this year.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to have Ramos CS join our team,” said Kevin L. Haney, president and chief executive at Colliers Engineering & Design, in a statement. “As transit, transportation and infrastructure experts, they will bring valuable knowledge to our firm. Our combined expertise will enable our Infrastructure division to provide clients with more full-service solutions when it comes to moving people.”

Founded in 2008, Ramos CS is a local engineering, program and construction management firm that provides quality transit, transportation and infrastructure consulting services on public projects across the Western United States. It centers on complex, community-facing projects across the municipal, transit, transportation, airport and port sectors.

New Jersey-based firm Colliers Engineering & Design, which was founded in 1984, offers a comprehensive suite of consultation services, with primary focus on engineering, architecture and design.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Colliers Engineering & Design.