Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Colliers Engineering Acquires Ramos Consulting to Expand Western U.S. Footprint

Colliers Engineering & Design acquires Ramos CS
By David NusbaumContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Colliers Engineering & Design, a trusted provider of multidiscipline engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, has finalized the acquisition deal with Ramos Consulting Services Inc., a Los Angeles-based engineering, planning, program and construction management firm. The integration is expected to strengthen the firm’s ability to deliver comprehensive solutions and support continued growth opportunities within the E/A industry.

“This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for our firm,” said Armando Ramos, chief executive and president of Ramos CS, in a statement. “We look forward to capitalizing on the many opportunities that bring value to our team and our clients. Now, as part of a national organization, we can leverage the size, resources and established Colliers Engineering & Design brand.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but under the partnership model of Colliers Engineering & Design, Ramos’ senior leadership team will continue to lead the transit business in California and hold notable shares in the company. Ramos CS will also be rebranded as Colliers Engineering & Design later this year.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to have Ramos CS join our team,” said Kevin L. Haney, president and chief executive at Colliers Engineering & Design, in a statement. “As transit, transportation and infrastructure experts, they will bring valuable knowledge to our firm. Our combined expertise will enable our Infrastructure division to provide clients with more full-service solutions when it comes to moving people.”

Founded in 2008, Ramos CS is a local engineering, program and construction management firm that provides quality transit, transportation and infrastructure consulting services on public projects across the Western United States. It centers on complex, community-facing projects across the municipal, transit, transportation, airport and port sectors.

New Jersey-based firm Colliers Engineering & Design, which was founded in 1984, offers a comprehensive suite of consultation services, with primary focus on engineering, architecture and design.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Colliers Engineering & Design.

More Business Updates

Commercial Real EstateBusiness by LA Times StudiosMergers & Acquisitions

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.
Advertisement